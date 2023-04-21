Were you a pupil at Dromara Primary School between 2006-2009? Take a look at some photos from our archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
If you have any old photos you would like to share with our readers, email [email protected]
1. Take a trip down memory lane
Amy Heanen, Laura Kinghan, Grace McCormick, Olivia McDonagh, Jennifer Savage and Malcolm Bailey cuddle the Teddy Bears at Dromara Primary School in 2007 Photo: NIWD
2. Take a trip down memory lane
Ethan, Chloe Chelsea and Charlie enjoyed Dromara Primary School's new outdoor classroom to do some research into the life cycle of the frog in 2009 Photo: NIWD
3. Take a trip down memory lane
Ryan Scott, Zoe Boal, Courtnay Cassling and Shellby Walker look at a display of old school photographs which celebrated Dromara Primary School's 70th anniversary in 2009 Photo: NIWD
4. Take a trip down memory lane
P7 teacher Fran Collins with her class at Dromara Primary School in 2009 Photo: NIWD