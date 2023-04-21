Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
1 hour ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
3 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
3 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
5 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
5 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
The new intake of pupils at Dromara Primary School in 2006 pictured with their teacher Claire Parkinson and classroom assistant Lynn ElliottThe new intake of pupils at Dromara Primary School in 2006 pictured with their teacher Claire Parkinson and classroom assistant Lynn Elliott
The new intake of pupils at Dromara Primary School in 2006 pictured with their teacher Claire Parkinson and classroom assistant Lynn Elliott

Take a trip down memory lane

Were you a pupil at Dromara Primary School between 2006-2009? Take a look at some photos from our archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:47 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 15:48 BST

If you have any old photos you would like to share with our readers, email [email protected]

Amy Heanen, Laura Kinghan, Grace McCormick, Olivia McDonagh, Jennifer Savage and Malcolm Bailey cuddle the Teddy Bears at Dromara Primary School in 2007

1. Take a trip down memory lane

Amy Heanen, Laura Kinghan, Grace McCormick, Olivia McDonagh, Jennifer Savage and Malcolm Bailey cuddle the Teddy Bears at Dromara Primary School in 2007 Photo: NIWD

Ethan, Chloe Chelsea and Charlie enjoyed Dromara Primary School's new outdoor classroom to do some research into the life cycle of the frog in 2009

2. Take a trip down memory lane

Ethan, Chloe Chelsea and Charlie enjoyed Dromara Primary School's new outdoor classroom to do some research into the life cycle of the frog in 2009 Photo: NIWD

Ryan Scott, Zoe Boal, Courtnay Cassling and Shellby Walker look at a display of old school photographs which celebrated Dromara Primary School's 70th anniversary in 2009

3. Take a trip down memory lane

Ryan Scott, Zoe Boal, Courtnay Cassling and Shellby Walker look at a display of old school photographs which celebrated Dromara Primary School's 70th anniversary in 2009 Photo: NIWD

P7 teacher Fran Collins with her class at Dromara Primary School in 2009

4. Take a trip down memory lane

P7 teacher Fran Collins with her class at Dromara Primary School in 2009 Photo: NIWD

Next Page
Page 1 of 4