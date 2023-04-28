Register
Old Warren Primary School Primary One Teacher Mrs Marie Crothers and Classroom Assistant Mrs Amanda McAleenon pictured in 2010Old Warren Primary School Primary One Teacher Mrs Marie Crothers and Classroom Assistant Mrs Amanda McAleenon pictured in 2010
Take a trip down memory lane

Were you a pupil at Old Warren Primary School between 2006-2010? Take a look through these photos from our archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 28th Apr 2023, 14:17 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 14:17 BST

If you have any old photos you would like to share with our readers, email [email protected]

Belfast Giant Colin Shields pictured with children from Old Warren Primary School during a Tesco Fitness for Schools Day in 2010

Belfast Giant Colin Shields pictured with children from Old Warren Primary School during a Tesco Fitness for Schools Day in 2010 Photo: NIWD

Toni Thompson and Grace Lyness, P1 pupils at Old Warren Primary School in 2008

Toni Thompson and Grace Lyness, P1 pupils at Old Warren Primary School in 2008 Photo: NIWD

Mrs Marie Crothers with P1 pupils at Old Warren Primary School in 2008

Mrs Marie Crothers with P1 pupils at Old Warren Primary School in 2008 Photo: NIWD

Chelsea Gibson, Amira Benson, Jordan Garrett and Demi Simpson of Old Warren Primary School are pictured with Belfast Giants player Paul Moran and John Mercer, SPAR Longstone, who sponsored the school as part of the Belfast Giants Adopt a School programme in 2008

Chelsea Gibson, Amira Benson, Jordan Garrett and Demi Simpson of Old Warren Primary School are pictured with Belfast Giants player Paul Moran and John Mercer, SPAR Longstone, who sponsored the school as part of the Belfast Giants Adopt a School programme in 2008 Photo: NIWD

