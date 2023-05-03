Register
At Dunmurry Primary School’s official opening of their new garden in 2009 are the children with Gerard Hughes, Jane Karney and Barbara PrestonAt Dunmurry Primary School’s official opening of their new garden in 2009 are the children with Gerard Hughes, Jane Karney and Barbara Preston
Take a trip down memory lane

Were you a pupil at Dunmurry Primary School between 2006-2010? Take a look at these photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 3rd May 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 12:15 BST

If you have any old photos you would like to share with our readers, email [email protected]

Overall winner of the road Safety competition at Dunmurry Primary School in 2009 Kathryn Yeow and runner-up Mustafa Kurugollu who won a trip to Scotland courtesy of P&O. Also included are Principal Mrs Jane Karney, Tommy Edmonts, organiser of the competition, and Davy Hunter formerly of Dumfries and Galloway Constabulary

1. Take a trip down memory lane

Overall winner of the road Safety competition at Dunmurry Primary School in 2009 Kathryn Yeow and runner-up Mustafa Kurugollu who won a trip to Scotland courtesy of P&O. Also included are Principal Mrs Jane Karney, Tommy Edmonts, organiser of the competition, and Davy Hunter formerly of Dumfries and Galloway Constabulary Photo: Aidan O'Reilly

At Dunmurry Primary School’s official opening of their new garden in 2009 are Hayleigh Russell, Jessica Thornton, Nicole Tannahill, Rachel Campbell, Gary Sturgeon and Neill Russell at the pond area

2. Take a trip down memory lane

At Dunmurry Primary School’s official opening of their new garden in 2009 are Hayleigh Russell, Jessica Thornton, Nicole Tannahill, Rachel Campbell, Gary Sturgeon and Neill Russell at the pond area Photo: NIWD

At Dunmurry Primary School’s official opening of their new garden in 2009 are Niamh Adair, Sophie Batchelor, Connor Sturgeon and Barbara Preston at the planting area

3. Take a trip down memory lane

At Dunmurry Primary School’s official opening of their new garden in 2009 are Niamh Adair, Sophie Batchelor, Connor Sturgeon and Barbara Preston at the planting area Photo: NIWD

Dunmurry Primary School Primary Seven Class pictured in 2010

4. Take a trip down memory lane

Dunmurry Primary School Primary Seven Class pictured in 2010 Photo: NIWD

