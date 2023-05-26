Register
Dunmurry High School pupils received awards for academic achievement in Years 8 - 11 in 2007Dunmurry High School pupils received awards for academic achievement in Years 8 - 11 in 2007
Dunmurry High School pupils received awards for academic achievement in Years 8 - 11 in 2007

Take a trip down memory lane

Were you a pupil at Dunmurry High School in 2006-2008? Take a look through some photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 26th May 2023, 14:18 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 14:18 BST

If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected]

Courtney Jackson, Chloe Torrans, and Emma Thompson at computer class at Dunmurry High School's open night in 2008

Courtney Jackson, Chloe Torrans, and Emma Thompson at computer class at Dunmurry High School's open night in 2008 Photo: NIWD

Ashleigh Chambers, Gareth Stewart, Margaret Malone, John Scott and Shannon Taylor in music class at Dunmurry High School's open night in 2008

Ashleigh Chambers, Gareth Stewart, Margaret Malone, John Scott and Shannon Taylor in music class at Dunmurry High School's open night in 2008 Photo: NIWD

Dunmurry High School pupils who receive full attendance certificates in 2007

Dunmurry High School pupils who receive full attendance certificates in 2007 Photo: NIWD

Dunmurry High School pupils receiving their GCSE results in 2008. Pictured are Melissa Rosbotham, Stephanie Christie, Natalie McComb and Lindsay Dale

Dunmurry High School pupils receiving their GCSE results in 2008. Pictured are Melissa Rosbotham, Stephanie Christie, Natalie McComb and Lindsay Dale Photo: Aidan O'Reilly

