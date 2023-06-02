Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Riverdale Primary School teacher Miss Patricia Harris and Classroom assistant Mrs Andrea Scott in 2009Riverdale Primary School teacher Miss Patricia Harris and Classroom assistant Mrs Andrea Scott in 2009
Riverdale Primary School teacher Miss Patricia Harris and Classroom assistant Mrs Andrea Scott in 2009

Take a trip down memory lane

Were you a pupil at Riverdale Primary School in 2007-2009? Take a look through some photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 16:50 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 16:50 BST

If you have any old photos you would like to share with our readers, email [email protected]

At the Riverdale Primary School entertainment evening in 2009 are the school choir

1. Take a trip down memory lane

At the Riverdale Primary School entertainment evening in 2009 are the school choir Photo: NIWD

Belfast Giant's ice hockey star Malcolm MacMillan with Riverdale Primary School pupils Alex Jordan, Danielle Bingham, Kerrie Patterson, Nicola Morrison, David Cleland and teacher Mrs Carol Sykes, during a talk on healthy lifestyles at the school in 2009

2. Take a trip down memory lane

Belfast Giant's ice hockey star Malcolm MacMillan with Riverdale Primary School pupils Alex Jordan, Danielle Bingham, Kerrie Patterson, Nicola Morrison, David Cleland and teacher Mrs Carol Sykes, during a talk on healthy lifestyles at the school in 2009 Photo: NIWD

Miss Harris, Mrs Gilmore and Mrs Scott with P1 pupils at Riverdale Primary School in 2008

3. Take a trip down memory lane

Miss Harris, Mrs Gilmore and Mrs Scott with P1 pupils at Riverdale Primary School in 2008 Photo: NIWD

Mums and daughters night at Riverdale Primary School in 2008

4. Take a trip down memory lane

Mums and daughters night at Riverdale Primary School in 2008 Photo: NIWD

Next Page
Page 1 of 3