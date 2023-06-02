Were you a pupil at Riverdale Primary School in 2007-2009? Take a look through some photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
If you have any old photos you would like to share with our readers, email [email protected]
At the Riverdale Primary School entertainment evening in 2009 are the school choir Photo: NIWD
Belfast Giant's ice hockey star Malcolm MacMillan with Riverdale Primary School pupils Alex Jordan, Danielle Bingham, Kerrie Patterson, Nicola Morrison, David Cleland and teacher Mrs Carol Sykes, during a talk on healthy lifestyles at the school in 2009 Photo: NIWD
Miss Harris, Mrs Gilmore and Mrs Scott with P1 pupils at Riverdale Primary School in 2008 Photo: NIWD
Mums and daughters night at Riverdale Primary School in 2008 Photo: NIWD