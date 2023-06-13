Were you a pupil at Rowandale Integrated Primary School in 2007-2009? Take a look through these photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected]
Baroness May Blood MBE, chair of the Integrated Education Fund, reads to children from Rowandale Integrated Primary School, Moira, during a visit to meet staff and pupils in 2010 Photo: NIWD
Amanda Henry of the Flower Studio, Moira with Year Four pupils at Rowandale Intgrated Primary School, Moira who she helped with some flower arranging lessons in 2010. Included is teacher Mrs Judith Auten and Mrs Gilmore, classroom assistant Photo: NIWD
Brendan Nugent, Impact Signs, Belfast who organised a competition for the children at Rowandale Inegrated School, Moira in 2010 to design signs for each of their classrooms picks the winners with the pupils who entered. Included are Mrs Frances Hughes, principal and Mrs Mary Megarry, class assistant. Photo: NIWD
Irish actor, Adrian Dunbar lends his support to the Rowandale Integrated Primary school marathon runners. Staff and pupils from Rowandale IPS ran the Belfast Marathon, Half Marathon, Relay and Fun Run in 2010 Photo: NIWD