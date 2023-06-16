Were you a pupil at Barbour Nursery School between 2008 and 2010? Take a look through some photos from our archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers
Jyothis George, Sam McKnight and Lucy Glover, from Barbour Nursery School, skipping along to a teddy-bears' picnic at Castle Gardens in 2010. Pic Credit: NIWD Photo: NIWD
MP Jeffrey Donaldson, Lisburn Mayor Allan Ewart, Sam Baird Chairman of the Board of Governors, Tracey Castles Head of Barbour Nursery and Teacher Helen Malcom pictured at the opening of Barbour Nursery's Garden Room in 2009. Pic Credit: NIWD Photo: NIWD
Children from Barbour Nursery School presented a cheque for £650, raised during a sponsored bike ride at the school in 2009 for Cystic Fibrosis Trust. From left, Helen Malcolm, teacher; Brodie McKee; Charolette Annett; Linda Alexander, Cystic Fibrosis Trust; Ethan Stevenson; Jack Hogg; and Tracy Cassells, principal. Pic Credit: NIWD Photo: NIWD
Children at Barbour Nursery playing on climbing frames following the School Inspection Report in 2009. Pic Credit: NIWD Photo: NIWD