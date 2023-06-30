Register
P1 pupils at Moira Primary School in 2008. Pic credit: NIWDP1 pupils at Moira Primary School in 2008. Pic credit: NIWD
P1 pupils at Moira Primary School in 2008. Pic credit: NIWD

Take a trip down memory lane

Were you a pupil at Moira Primary School between 2007-2010? Take a look through some photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 30th Jun 2023, 14:19 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 14:20 BST

If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected]

Triston Kidd, Kaley Coulter and Rosie Propective Moira Primary 1 pupils play during the open day with P2 pupil Anna Brown in 2008. Pic Credit: NIWD

1. Take a trip down memory lane

Triston Kidd, Kaley Coulter and Rosie Propective Moira Primary 1 pupils play during the open day with P2 pupil Anna Brown in 2008. Pic Credit: NIWD Photo: NIWD

P1 pupils at Moira Primary School in 2008. Pic credit: NIWD

2. Take a trip down memory lane

P1 pupils at Moira Primary School in 2008. Pic credit: NIWD Photo: NIWD

Moira Primary School Principal Carol Mairs and pupils Jamie Reid, Jezreel Deguzman, Gavin Stewart and Emma Coulter were visit by Jane Jackson of the Water Service with the Educational Water Bus in 2009. Pic credit: NIWD

3. Take a trip down memory lane

Moira Primary School Principal Carol Mairs and pupils Jamie Reid, Jezreel Deguzman, Gavin Stewart and Emma Coulter were visit by Jane Jackson of the Water Service with the Educational Water Bus in 2009. Pic credit: NIWD Photo: NIWD

Moira Primary School Primary Seven G Class in 2009. Pic credit: NIWD

4. Take a trip down memory lane

Moira Primary School Primary Seven G Class in 2009. Pic credit: NIWD Photo: NIWD

