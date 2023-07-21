Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Tonagh Primary School Classroom Assistant Mrs Linda Wilkenson and Teacher Miss Myree McClure with their primary one class in 2008.Tonagh Primary School Classroom Assistant Mrs Linda Wilkenson and Teacher Miss Myree McClure with their primary one class in 2008.
Tonagh Primary School Classroom Assistant Mrs Linda Wilkenson and Teacher Miss Myree McClure with their primary one class in 2008.

Take a trip down memory lane

Were you a pupil at Tonagh Primary School in 2006-2008? Take a look through some photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:29 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 15:29 BST

If you have any old photographs you would like to share with readers, email [email protected]

Pupils from Tonagh Primary School performing in their School Nativity Play 'Whoops A Daisy Angel' in 2008

1. Take a trip down memory lane

Pupils from Tonagh Primary School performing in their School Nativity Play 'Whoops A Daisy Angel' in 2008 Photo: NIWD

Belfast Giant Paul Moran and John Mercer Spar Longstone adopted Tonagh Primary School as Part of the Adopt A School Program Healthy Lifestyle Programme in 2008.

2. Take a trip down memory lane

Belfast Giant Paul Moran and John Mercer Spar Longstone adopted Tonagh Primary School as Part of the Adopt A School Program Healthy Lifestyle Programme in 2008. Photo: NIWD

Pupils from Tonagh Primary School who took part in the Ulster Star Penalty Kick Competition in 2007

3. Take a trip down memory lane

Pupils from Tonagh Primary School who took part in the Ulster Star Penalty Kick Competition in 2007 Photo: NIWD

Tonagh Primary Schoo Under 11's Cup Winners after beating Old Warren in extra time during the match in 2007

4. Take a trip down memory lane

Tonagh Primary Schoo Under 11's Cup Winners after beating Old Warren in extra time during the match in 2007 Photo: NIWD

Next Page
Page 1 of 3