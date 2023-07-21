Were you a pupil at Tonagh Primary School in 2006-2008? Take a look through some photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
If you have any old photographs you would like to share with readers, email [email protected]
1. Take a trip down memory lane
Pupils from Tonagh Primary School performing in their School Nativity Play 'Whoops A Daisy Angel' in 2008 Photo: NIWD
2. Take a trip down memory lane
Belfast Giant Paul Moran and John Mercer Spar Longstone adopted Tonagh Primary School as Part of the Adopt A School Program Healthy Lifestyle Programme in 2008. Photo: NIWD
3. Take a trip down memory lane
Pupils from Tonagh Primary School who took part in the Ulster Star Penalty Kick Competition in 2007 Photo: NIWD
4. Take a trip down memory lane
Tonagh Primary Schoo Under 11's Cup Winners after beating Old Warren in extra time during the match in 2007 Photo: NIWD