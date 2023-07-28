Register
Lisburn Central Primary School Primary Seven Pupils in 2009Lisburn Central Primary School Primary Seven Pupils in 2009
Lisburn Central Primary School Primary Seven Pupils in 2009

Take a trip down memory lane

Were you a pupil at Lisburn Central Primary School from 2007-2011? Take a look through some photos from our archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 28th Jul 2023, 15:43 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 15:43 BST

If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected]

Colin Shields, captain of the Belfast Giants ice hockey team, and Ann Broome, Tecso community champions, pictured with pupils from Lisburn Central Primary School, as part of a Giants/Tesco campaign to help children keep fit in 2010.

Colin Shields, captain of the Belfast Giants ice hockey team, and Ann Broome, Tecso community champions, pictured with pupils from Lisburn Central Primary School, as part of a Giants/Tesco campaign to help children keep fit in 2010. Photo: NIWD

Chloe Hamilton, Leigha Stewart and Alice-Louise Kyle at the Build-A-Bear workshop, at Lisburn Central Primary School in 2009

Chloe Hamilton, Leigha Stewart and Alice-Louise Kyle at the Build-A-Bear workshop, at Lisburn Central Primary School in 2009 Photo: NIWD

Mrs Campbell and Mrs Morrison with P1 pupils at Lisburn Central Primary School in 2009

Mrs Campbell and Mrs Morrison with P1 pupils at Lisburn Central Primary School in 2009 Photo: NIWD

Mrs Hughes new P1's Katey Smith, Amy Holmes, Kelsey Knight, Sarah-Jane McMullan, Amy Collins and Luci Crothers at Lisburn Central Primary in 2008

Mrs Hughes new P1's Katey Smith, Amy Holmes, Kelsey Knight, Sarah-Jane McMullan, Amy Collins and Luci Crothers at Lisburn Central Primary in 2008 Photo: NIWD

