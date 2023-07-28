Were you a pupil at Lisburn Central Primary School from 2007-2011? Take a look through some photos from our archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected]
Colin Shields, captain of the Belfast Giants ice hockey team, and Ann Broome, Tecso community champions, pictured with pupils from Lisburn Central Primary School, as part of a Giants/Tesco campaign to help children keep fit in 2010. Photo: NIWD
Chloe Hamilton, Leigha Stewart and Alice-Louise Kyle at the Build-A-Bear workshop, at Lisburn Central Primary School in 2009 Photo: NIWD
Mrs Campbell and Mrs Morrison with P1 pupils at Lisburn Central Primary School in 2009 Photo: NIWD
Mrs Hughes new P1's Katey Smith, Amy Holmes, Kelsey Knight, Sarah-Jane McMullan, Amy Collins and Luci Crothers at Lisburn Central Primary in 2008 Photo: NIWD