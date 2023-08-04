1 . Take a trip down memory lane

At Dromore Central Primary School a cheque for £660 was presented to the Shine A Light charity in memory of Kirsten Brown in 2011. Included are Lisa Brown, Kirsten's mother and Jamie Brown, brother, with Billy McCrory from the charity, Stephen Carlisle, vice principal, and Jim Cochrane, principal, along with pupils Anna Ferguson, Matthew Brush and Alex Pelan. The money was proceeds from the school's carol service Photo: NIWD