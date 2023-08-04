Were you a pupil at Dromore Central Primary School in 2010-2011? Take a look at these photos from our archives and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
If you have any old photos you would like to share with our readers, emails [email protected].
1. Take a trip down memory lane
At Dromore Central Primary School a cheque for £660 was presented to the Shine A Light charity in memory of Kirsten Brown in 2011. Included are Lisa Brown, Kirsten's mother and Jamie Brown, brother, with Billy McCrory from the charity, Stephen Carlisle, vice principal, and Jim Cochrane, principal, along with pupils Anna Ferguson, Matthew Brush and Alex Pelan. The money was proceeds from the school's carol service Photo: NIWD
2. Take a trip down memory lane
The Woodman (Adam Costello) looks on as Mr and Mrs Sparrow (Molly Stevenson and Rebekah Dougan) point out the path to Hansel and Gretel (Jonah Greenfield and Alex Patterson). The children were taking part in Dromore Central Primary School's annual production in 2010 Photo: NIWD
3. Take a trip down memory lane
Dromore Central Primary 7 pupils who enjoyed textile painting and batik during an Art Club Day in 2010. Photo: NIWD
4. Take a trip down memory lane
Members of the Dromore Central Primary School Eco Committee with the new clothing bank at the school in 2010 Photo: NIWD