St. Joseph's Primary School Lisburn celebrated Christmas in 2007 by showing their generosity to children from Romania. The children and parents in the school collected toys and gifts in a shoe box. The shoe boxes were taken to Romania in time for Christmas. Included are Cenka Drayne, Lucy Woods, Jeremy Mc Elwee and Conor Dixon.St. Joseph's Primary School Lisburn celebrated Christmas in 2007 by showing their generosity to children from Romania. The children and parents in the school collected toys and gifts in a shoe box. The shoe boxes were taken to Romania in time for Christmas. Included are Cenka Drayne, Lucy Woods, Jeremy Mc Elwee and Conor Dixon.
Were you a pupil at St Joseph’s Primary School in Lisburn between 2006-2007? Take a look through these photos from the Star archives and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 18th Aug 2023, 16:05 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 16:05 BST

If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected].

Primary Six and Seven pupils at St Joseph's Primary School in Lisburn Robert Glennon, Ciara Brennan, Peter Paberz and Lauren Wilson pictured with Christmas Hampers that were donated to the Simon Community and St. Vincent De Paul in 2007

Primary Six and Seven pupils at St Joseph's Primary School in Lisburn Robert Glennon, Ciara Brennan, Peter Paberz and Lauren Wilson pictured with Christmas Hampers that were donated to the Simon Community and St. Vincent De Paul in 2007 Photo: NIWD

St, Joseph's Primary School Lisburn enjoyed a traditional Halloween day in 2007. The children took part in a fancy dress parade and later ducked for apples and went on a 'Witch Hunt'. The day ended with a scary movie for the children.

St, Joseph's Primary School Lisburn enjoyed a traditional Halloween day in 2007. The children took part in a fancy dress parade and later ducked for apples and went on a 'Witch Hunt'. The day ended with a scary movie for the children. Photo: NIWD

Freddy Kingsley from High Five Sponsored by Ballygowan Water entertained the children from St. Joseph's Primary School Lisburn in 2007. Each child participated in a day of health and fitness

Freddy Kingsley from High Five Sponsored by Ballygowan Water entertained the children from St. Joseph's Primary School Lisburn in 2007. Each child participated in a day of health and fitness Photo: NIWD

(l-r) Dave McNally, Caoimhe Ryan, Robert White, Aaron Taci and Connor Mooney with new teachers Charlene Graham and Suzanne Gartland at St Joseph's Primary School in 2007

(l-r) Dave McNally, Caoimhe Ryan, Robert White, Aaron Taci and Connor Mooney with new teachers Charlene Graham and Suzanne Gartland at St Joseph's Primary School in 2007 Photo: NIWD

