Were you a pupil at St Joseph’s Primary School in Lisburn between 2006-2007? Take a look through these photos from the Star archives and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
Primary Six and Seven pupils at St Joseph's Primary School in Lisburn Robert Glennon, Ciara Brennan, Peter Paberz and Lauren Wilson pictured with Christmas Hampers that were donated to the Simon Community and St. Vincent De Paul in 2007 Photo: NIWD
St, Joseph's Primary School Lisburn enjoyed a traditional Halloween day in 2007. The children took part in a fancy dress parade and later ducked for apples and went on a 'Witch Hunt'. The day ended with a scary movie for the children. Photo: NIWD
Freddy Kingsley from High Five Sponsored by Ballygowan Water entertained the children from St. Joseph's Primary School Lisburn in 2007. Each child participated in a day of health and fitness Photo: NIWD
(l-r) Dave McNally, Caoimhe Ryan, Robert White, Aaron Taci and Connor Mooney with new teachers Charlene Graham and Suzanne Gartland at St Joseph's Primary School in 2007 Photo: NIWD