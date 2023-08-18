St. Joseph's Primary School Lisburn celebrated Christmas in 2007 by showing their generosity to children from Romania. The children and parents in the school collected toys and gifts in a shoe box. The shoe boxes were taken to Romania in time for Christmas. Included are Cenka Drayne, Lucy Woods, Jeremy Mc Elwee and Conor Dixon.

Take a trip down memory lane

Were you a pupil at St Joseph’s Primary School in Lisburn between 2006-2007? Take a look through these photos from the Star archives and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.