Were you a pupil at Killowen Primary School between 2009-2011? Take a look through these photos from our archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected].
Killowen Primary One G class in 2009 Photo: NIWD
Killowen Primary One Teacher Mrs Elaine Glendinning and her primary one class in 2008 Photo: NIWD
Pupils from Killowen Primary School choir in 2009 Photo: Presseye
Andrew Farrell, Nicole Martin, Fiona Crory (principal), Louise Quinn and Kirsten Gibson, from Killowen Primary School, Lisburn, handing over a cheque to mayor Allen Ewart for his Haiti Appeal in 2010 Photo: NIWD