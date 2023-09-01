Register
Killowen Primary One W class in 2009Killowen Primary One W class in 2009
Take a trip down memory lane

Were you a pupil at Killowen Primary School between 2009-2011? Take a look through these photos from our archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:10 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 16:10 BST

If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected].

Killowen Primary One G class in 2009

1. Take a trip down memory lane

Killowen Primary One G class in 2009 Photo: NIWD

Killowen Primary One Teacher Mrs Elaine Glendinning and her primary one class in 2008

2. Take a trip down memory lane

Killowen Primary One Teacher Mrs Elaine Glendinning and her primary one class in 2008 Photo: NIWD

Pupils from Killowen Primary School choir in 2009

3. Take a trip down memory lane

Pupils from Killowen Primary School choir in 2009 Photo: Presseye

Andrew Farrell, Nicole Martin, Fiona Crory (principal), Louise Quinn and Kirsten Gibson, from Killowen Primary School, Lisburn, handing over a cheque to mayor Allen Ewart for his Haiti Appeal in 2010

4. Take a trip down memory lane

Andrew Farrell, Nicole Martin, Fiona Crory (principal), Louise Quinn and Kirsten Gibson, from Killowen Primary School, Lisburn, handing over a cheque to mayor Allen Ewart for his Haiti Appeal in 2010 Photo: NIWD

