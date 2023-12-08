Register
BREAKING
Ruth Trimble, Alix Thompson, Samantha Cocker and Gemma Turkington, at the switching on of Lisburn's Christmas lights in 2007Ruth Trimble, Alix Thompson, Samantha Cocker and Gemma Turkington, at the switching on of Lisburn's Christmas lights in 2007
Ruth Trimble, Alix Thompson, Samantha Cocker and Gemma Turkington, at the switching on of Lisburn's Christmas lights in 2007

Take a trip down memory lane

Were you at the Christmas lights switch-on in Lisburn city centre in 2007? Take a look through these photos and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 8th Dec 2023, 14:47 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 14:47 GMT

If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected].

Jack McDonald, Mark Kearney and Barry Johnstone, at the switching on of Lisburn's Christmas lights in 2007

1. Take a trip down memory lane

Jack McDonald, Mark Kearney and Barry Johnstone, at the switching on of Lisburn's Christmas lights in 2007 Photo: NIWD

Ivan McCabe, Alistair McShane, Julia Johnston and Gareth Diack, at the switching on of Lisburn's Christmas lights in 2007

2. Take a trip down memory lane

Ivan McCabe, Alistair McShane, Julia Johnston and Gareth Diack, at the switching on of Lisburn's Christmas lights in 2007 Photo: NIWD

Lyndsay Ferguson, Holly Groves, Nicole Brown and Erika Trimble, at the switching on of Lisburn's Christmas lights in 2007

3. Take a trip down memory lane

Lyndsay Ferguson, Holly Groves, Nicole Brown and Erika Trimble, at the switching on of Lisburn's Christmas lights in 2007 Photo: NIWD

Jessica Taggart, Claire Hanley and Shannon MacAuley, at the switching on of Lisburn's Christmas lights in 2007

4. Take a trip down memory lane

Jessica Taggart, Claire Hanley and Shannon MacAuley, at the switching on of Lisburn's Christmas lights in 2007 Photo: NIWD

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Lisburn