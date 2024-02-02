If you have any old photos you would like to share with Star readers, email [email protected].
Friends’ School relay team who were placed 1st in the Junior Girls Relay at the Ulster Schools Athletics Championships in 2008. The team consisted of Chloe Boomer, Paige Brown, Claire McKeag and Leah Clark Photo: NIWD
Friends’ School Lisburn played their local rivals Wallace High School in the Blaris Shield in March 2008. Friends’ convincingly retained the Blaris Shield with three wins, one draw and one loss. Pictured are Friends’ School boys hockey captains Robert Cumins (U14), Andrew Allen (U13), Ian Glass (2nd XI), Ian Harbinson (1st XI) and Lee Marshall (U15) Photo: NIWD
Members of Friends’ School Ski team Flora Lawson, Lauren Barr (Captain), Claire Jordan, Sophie McDermott and Katy Fair who successfully retained the Ulster Schools’ Ski Association Cup in 2008 Photo: NIWD
Pupils from Friends’ school who competed in an Inter schools Judo competition with success in 2008. included are Jonathan Potter, Mark Fair, Ian McCullough, Ross McDowell, Andrew Carlisle and Peter Jackson Photo: NIWD