Take a trip down memory lane

Were you a pupil at Friends’ School Lisburn between 2007-2008? Take a look through from photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 15:32 GMT

If you have any old photos you would like to share with Star readers, email [email protected].

Friends’ School relay team who were placed 1st in the Junior Girls Relay at the Ulster Schools Athletics Championships in 2008. The team consisted of Chloe Boomer, Paige Brown, Claire McKeag and Leah Clark

Friends’ School Lisburn played their local rivals Wallace High School in the Blaris Shield in March 2008.  Friends’ convincingly retained the Blaris Shield with three wins, one draw and one loss. Pictured are Friends’ School boys hockey captains Robert Cumins (U14), Andrew Allen (U13), Ian Glass (2nd XI), Ian Harbinson (1st XI) and Lee Marshall (U15)

Members of Friends’ School Ski team Flora Lawson, Lauren Barr (Captain), Claire Jordan, Sophie McDermott and Katy Fair who successfully retained the Ulster Schools’ Ski Association Cup in 2008

Pupils from Friends’ school who competed in an Inter schools Judo competition with success in 2008. included are Jonathan Potter, Mark Fair, Ian McCullough, Ross McDowell, Andrew Carlisle and Peter Jackson

