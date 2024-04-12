Ballymacward Primary one Teachers Mrs McRory and Miss Devlin with Classroom Assistant Mrs McCall in 2010Ballymacward Primary one Teachers Mrs McRory and Miss Devlin with Classroom Assistant Mrs McCall in 2010
Take a trip down memory lane

Were you a pupil at Ballymacward Primary School between 2006-2010? Take a look through some photos from the Star archives and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 12th Apr 2024, 12:44 BST

Mrs McCrory with her new P1 Class at Ballymacward Primary in 2007

Ballymacward Primary Ones in 2009

Clive Lyttle Willow Artist, Lisburn Mayor James Tinsley, Catherine Bertrand Ulster Wildlife Trust pictured with Children of Ballymacward Primary School and Chairman of Board Of Governors Patsy McCorry and Vice Chair Mary Ferguson Children from Ballymacward Primary school involved in their Wildlife Project in 2008

Ballymacward Primary one pupil Jude McGarrityl in 2010

