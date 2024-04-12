If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected].
1. Take a trip down memory lane
Mrs McCrory with her new P1 Class at Ballymacward Primary in 2007 Photo: NIWD
2. Take a trip down memory lane
Ballymacward Primary Ones in 2009 Photo: NIWD
3. Take a trip down memory lane
Clive Lyttle Willow Artist, Lisburn Mayor James Tinsley, Catherine Bertrand Ulster Wildlife Trust pictured with Children of Ballymacward Primary School and Chairman of Board Of Governors Patsy McCorry and Vice Chair Mary Ferguson Children from Ballymacward Primary school involved in their Wildlife Project in 2008 Photo: NIWD
4. Take a trip down memory lane
Ballymacward Primary one pupil Jude McGarrityl in 2010 Photo: NIWD