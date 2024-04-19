St Aloysius P7's choir at the Action Cancer service in Trinity Methodist Church in 2009St Aloysius P7's choir at the Action Cancer service in Trinity Methodist Church in 2009
Were you a pupil at St Aloysius Primary School in Lisburn between 2007-2010? Take a look through some photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 19th Apr 2024, 15:52 BST

If you have any old photos you would like to share with our readers, email [email protected].

P1 puplis at St Aloysius PS with teachers Mrs Anna Rooney and Mrs Rosaleen Henderson in 2008

P1 pupils at St Aloysius PS with teachers Mrs Una Gray and Mrs Margaret Moran in 2008

Pupils from St Aloysius Primary School in the nativity in 2010

Niall Gallagher, Nicole Pollock and Owen Beckett, members of the St Aloysius Primary School orchestra, tune up their instruments for the school's parents' night in 2009

