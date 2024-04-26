If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected].
1. Take a trip down memory lane
Sisters Erin, Courtney, Cloe and Claire Nesbitt from Lisburn attended Hunterhouse College in 2007. Erin, the youngest of the four joined the school in 2007 in Year 8, while her oldest sister, Claire, in Year 14, hopes to left in 2008 after her A-levels. Photo: NIWD
2. Take a trip down memory lane
Hunterhouse Prizewinners in 2007- Karen Mahood-Lowe Memorial Prize for Consistent Excellence at AS Level Religious Studies, Lindsay Hamilton-Prize for Consistent Hard -- Work in GCSE Business Studies Commendation for Consistent Hard Work over the two years leading to GCSE, Alexandra Finlay-Honours Pocket for Music and Hayley Bowes-Moffett Cup for Consistent Excellence at GCSE Music Commendation for Consistent Hard Work over the two years leading to GCSE Honours Pocket for Music Photo: NIWD
3. Take a trip down memory lane
Hunterhouse Prizewinners in 2007 Carole Addis Prize for Consistent Excellence at AS Level Physics, Rebecca Hewitt Jacqueline Martin Cup for Most Efficient Sports Club Captain, Sophie Kirk Cunningham Cup for Best GCSE Art Result Hewitt Cup for Best GCSE Geography Result Prize for First Place in GCSE Double Award Science Browne Cup for Best GCSE Biology Result within Double Award Science Gardiner Cup for Best GCSE Physics Result within Double Award Science Commendation for Consistent Hard Work over the two years leading to GCSE Honours Pocket for Music and Megan Gillespie Lawlor Salver for Head Girl Bessie Maconachie Award for Head Girl. Photo: NIWD
4. Take a trip down memory lane
Hunterhouse prize-winners in 2007 Emma Kay Greer Cup for Junior Hockey, Grace McLaughlin Browne Cup for Biology Prize for Good Work and Progress in Year 10 First Place in 10-3 and Heather Vient Cunningham Cup for Helpfulness in Junior School Photo: NIWD