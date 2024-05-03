If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected].
1. Take a trip down memory lane
Fort Hill College pupils who won the Best Player Awards in Netball in 2007. Back Row – Left to Right:- Lauren Rainey – Intermediate A Team, Rachael McCready – Intermediate B Team, Emma Willis – Senior Team, Emma Beattie – Intermediate C Team Front Row – Left to Right:- Amy Nixon – Year 9 Minors, Erika Trimble – Year 8 and Natalie Graham – Year 10 Junior Team Photo: NIWD
2. Take a trip down memory lane
Pupils from Fort Hill College presenting a cheque to Susan Morgan (Trocaire Representative) in 2007. The money raised in the school from bun sales during Lent was £570.88. Included in the photograph are (back row) William Sharkey, William Martin, Josh Thompson and Nicky Yau, (front row) Susan Morgan (Trocaire), Sarah Hoppe, Carla Bowyer, Lily Diamond and Samantha McComb Photo: NIWD
3. Take a trip down memory lane
Fort Hill College students enjoying a maths fun day at the school in 2007 Photo: NIWD
4. Take a trip down memory lane
Years 8 and 9 Top of the Form Winners at Fort Hill College in 2007 Photo: NIWD