Were you a student at Fort Hill Integrated College in 2006-2007? Take a look through some photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 3rd May 2024, 16:07 BST

Fort Hill College pupils who won the Best Player Awards in Netball in 2007. Back Row – Left to Right:- Lauren Rainey – Intermediate A Team, Rachael McCready – Intermediate B Team, Emma Willis – Senior Team, Emma Beattie – Intermediate C Team Front Row – Left to Right:- Amy Nixon – Year 9 Minors, Erika Trimble – Year 8 and Natalie Graham – Year 10 Junior Team Photo: NIWD

Pupils from Fort Hill College presenting a cheque to Susan Morgan (Trocaire Representative) in 2007. The money raised in the school from bun sales during Lent was £570.88. Included in the photograph are (back row) William Sharkey, William Martin, Josh Thompson and Nicky Yau, (front row) Susan Morgan (Trocaire), Sarah Hoppe, Carla Bowyer, Lily Diamond and Samantha McComb Photo: NIWD

Fort Hill College students enjoying a maths fun day at the school in 2007 Photo: NIWD

Years 8 and 9 Top of the Form Winners at Fort Hill College in 2007 Photo: NIWD

