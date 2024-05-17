Lisburn Mayor James Tinsley, wife Margaret, children James and Anna pictured in Lisburn for The Mayor's Carnival Parade in 2008Lisburn Mayor James Tinsley, wife Margaret, children James and Anna pictured in Lisburn for The Mayor's Carnival Parade in 2008
Lisburn Mayor James Tinsley, wife Margaret, children James and Anna pictured in Lisburn for The Mayor's Carnival Parade in 2008

Take a trip down memory lane

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 17th May 2024, 12:37 BST
Crowds recently lined the streets for the 2024 Mayor’s Carnival Parade in Lisburn. But do you remember being at the parade in 2008?

Take a look through some photos from the Star archive of the event and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

Mellissa Warnock, Becca Taylor, Lee Warren and Ashleigh Alister enjoying the Mayor's Parade in 2008

Shannon Ward, Rhiannon and Caitlin Gilmore enjoyed the face painting at the Mayor's Parade in 2008

Niall Dorman, Jamie Wilson and Matthew Dawson enjoying the Mayor's Parade in 2008

Tara Townsley, Sarah Faulkner, Allison Hallett pictured in Lisburn for The Mayor's Carnival Parade in 2008

