Take a trip down memory lane

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 24th May 2024, 16:23 BST
Were you a pupil at Wallace Prep between 2006-2010? Take a look through some photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected].

Year 3 of Wallace Prep in 2010 with Shaun Tully, a pilot and parent of the school.

Year 1 and 2 children at Wallace Prep in 2010 enjoying a morning of basic skills and fun activities with the members of the Salto gym team from Lisburn.

Wallace Prep Department Primary Seven Class in 2010

Cast members getting ready for the Wallace Prep production of The Boyfriend in 2010

