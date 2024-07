Seymour Hill Primary School after-school club pupils Robyn Agnew, Taylor Simpson, Morgan Winters and Jasmine Murray with some of the work they entered and prizes they won at Hillsborough horticultural show in 2010

Take a trip down memory lane

Were you a pupil at Seymour Hill Primary School between 2006-2010? Take a look through some photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.