Downshire Primary School winners of the Lisburn City Primary School Choir of the Year Competition (Schools over 250 pupils category) in 2008

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 26th Jul 2024, 12:28 BST
Were you a pupil at Downshire Primary School between 2007-2008? Take a look through some photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected].

Lisburn Boxer Brian Magee pictured with children from Downshire Primary School during a USPCA Be Active 4 Animals fitness day in 2008

Lisburn Boxer Brian Magee pictured with children from Downshire Primary School during a USPCA Be Active 4 Animals fitness day in 2008Photo: NIWD

Action Cancer's Lucy Latewood received a cheque of £2917 from Margaret McClean Charity Coordinator Downshire Primary, Princpal John Knaggs and Pupils Georgia Beaton, Rachel Arthur and Amy Letman. The money was raised through sponsored Word Searches and Colouring Activities in 2007

Action Cancer's Lucy Latewood received a cheque of £2917 from Margaret McClean Charity Coordinator Downshire Primary, Princpal John Knaggs and Pupils Georgia Beaton, Rachel Arthur and Amy Letman. The money was raised through sponsored Word Searches and Colouring Activities in 2007Photo: NIWD

Pupils from Downshire Primary who climbed Sliamh Croob in their Pyjamas to raise £145 for USPCA in 2008

Pupils from Downshire Primary who climbed Sliamh Croob in their Pyjamas to raise £145 for USPCA in 2008Photo: NIWD

The Downshire Primary School Boys Cross Country team who won the Lisburn Championships in 2007

The Downshire Primary School Boys Cross Country team who won the Lisburn Championships in 2007Photo: NIWD

