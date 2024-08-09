Local residents joined Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of the council's Development Committee for a sneak preview of the new LightTunnel in Lisburn Square, which was Ppart of the 2019 Lisburn Light Festival

Take a trip down memory lane

Were you a student at Friends’ School Lisburn in 2012-2013? Take a look at some photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.