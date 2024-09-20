Mrs Conroy’s Primary 1 class at Ballymacash Primary School, with teaching assistant Mrs Clarke in 2015Mrs Conroy’s Primary 1 class at Ballymacash Primary School, with teaching assistant Mrs Clarke in 2015
Mrs Conroy’s Primary 1 class at Ballymacash Primary School, with teaching assistant Mrs Clarke in 2015

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 20th Sep 2024, 15:41 BST
Were you a pupil at Ballymacash Primary School in 2015-2016? Take a look through some photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected].

The P3-P4 winners of the Easter Bonnet & Wacky hat day at Ballymacash Primary School in 2015

The P5-P7 winners at the Easter Bonnet & Wacky hat day at Ballymacash Primary School in 2015

Mrs Allen and Mrs Armstrong’s Primary 1 class at Ballymacash Primary School, with teaching assistants Mrs Evans and Mrs Wiseman in 2015

P7 pupils at Ballymacash Primary School in 2015

