Take a trip down memory lane

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 27th Sep 2024, 16:34 BST
Were you a student at Friends’ School Lisburn in 2008? Take a look at some photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected]

Pupils from Friends’ School who finished in first place in a cross country event in Belfast in 2008. The Minor Girls team included Julia Finlay, Orla Drayne, Rebekah McKinnon, Katie Conn, Ella Simpson, and Kerry Patterson.

Pupils from Friends' School who finished in first place in a cross country event in Belfast in 2008. The Minor Girls team included Julia Finlay, Orla Drayne, Rebekah McKinnon, Katie Conn, Ella Simpson, and Kerry Patterson.

Friends’ school pupils Jack Henderson, Gavin Boyes, Ryan Stewart and Bruce Lawson who won the Year 8 Boys Cup in the Ulster Schools Badminton Finals in 2008

Friends' school pupils Jack Henderson, Gavin Boyes, Ryan Stewart and Bruce Lawson who won the Year 8 Boys Cup in the Ulster Schools Badminton Finals in 2008

Friends’ School pupils Stuart Lightbody, Joe Murphy, Ruaraidh Sim and Brice Bailey who won the Junior Boys Badminton Cup and League in the Ulster Schools Badminton Finals in 2008

Friends' School pupils Stuart Lightbody, Joe Murphy, Ruaraidh Sim and Brice Bailey who won the Junior Boys Badminton Cup and League in the Ulster Schools Badminton Finals in 2008

Friends’ School pupils Rachel Orr, Ruth Roddis, Kirsty Walker and Caroline Black who won the Minor Cup and Junior League in the Ulster Schools Badminton Finals in 2008

Friends' School pupils Rachel Orr, Ruth Roddis, Kirsty Walker and Caroline Black who won the Minor Cup and Junior League in the Ulster Schools Badminton Finals in 2008

