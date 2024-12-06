Year 8 pupils from Friends' School in 2012 along with Lynne McMurray and Chris Wilson, year teachersplaceholder image
Year 8 pupils from Friends' School in 2012 along with Lynne McMurray and Chris Wilson, year teachers

Take a trip down memory lane

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 6th Dec 2024, 16:34 BST
Friends’ School Lisburn has been named Secondary School of the Year in Northern Ireland for Academic Excellence and to mark the occasion we’re taking a look back at some photos from the Star archive.

Were you a student at Friends’ School Lisburn in 2012? Take a look through these photos and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected].

Steven Cooke who starred as Joseph in the Friends School production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 2012. Also pictured are cast members.

1. Take a trip down memory lane

Steven Cooke who starred as Joseph in the Friends School production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 2012. Also pictured are cast members. Photo: NIWD

Friends’ School A Level pupils visited Seacourt Print Workshop in Bangor in 2012 to develop their Intaglio printmaking skills. The Friends’ School students are pictured with Penny Brewill of Seacourt, who led the workshop.

2. Take a trip down memory lane

Friends’ School A Level pupils visited Seacourt Print Workshop in Bangor in 2012 to develop their Intaglio printmaking skills. The Friends’ School students are pictured with Penny Brewill of Seacourt, who led the workshop. Photo: NIWD

Year 8 pupils from Friends' School in 2012 along with Lynne McMurray and Chris Wilson, year teachers

3. Take a trip down memory lane

Year 8 pupils from Friends' School in 2012 along with Lynne McMurray and Chris Wilson, year teachers Photo: NIWD

Friends' school year 8 students in 2012 with Lynne McMurray and Chris Wilson, year teachers.

4. Take a trip down memory lane

Friends' school year 8 students in 2012 with Lynne McMurray and Chris Wilson, year teachers. Photo: NIWD

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Northern Ireland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice