In 2007 Tony Pall of Spice Indian Restaurant gave children of Ballymacash Primary School a demonstration in Indian food
Take a trip down memory lane with photos of Ballymacash Primary School from the Star archive

Were you a pupil at Ballymacash Primary School in 2007? Take a look through these photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

By Julie-Ann Spence
5 minutes ago

If you have any old photos from Lisburn that you would like to share with our readers, please email [email protected]

Sid Burrows pictured with the under 10 group at his soccer School at Ballymacash Primary School in 2007. Also pictured are coaches Emma Moulds, Shannon Nicholl and Sarah-Louise Wallace

Bethany Curry, Jenny Patton and Aimee McMurray at Ballymacash Primary School summer fair in 2007

Pupils from Ballymacash Primary School pictured during a schools' soccer tournament organised by Lisburn Distillery at New Grosvenor stadium in 2007

At Ballymacash Primary School's Christmas Fayre in 2007 are India Richmond, Chloe Patterson, Aimee Palmer, and Jeny Patterson

