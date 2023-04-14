Register
Children from Ballycarrickmaddy Primary School who took part in the school's carol service in 2008Children from Ballycarrickmaddy Primary School who took part in the school's carol service in 2008
Children from Ballycarrickmaddy Primary School who took part in the school's carol service in 2008

Take a trip down memory lane with some photos from the Star archive

Were you a pupil at Ballycarrickmaddy Primary School between 2006-2008? Take a look through some photos from our archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 16:03 BST

If you have any old photos you would like to share with our readers, emails [email protected]

Sophie Brown, Shannon Hastings, Mollie Robinson and Abigail Johnston, from Ballycarrickmaddy Primary School, with copies of a CD the school produced in 2008 of children singing Christmas carols

Ballycarrickmaddy Primary 3 pupil Christina Allison and the rest of her class pictured with money collected by pupils in 2008 to go towards the school fund

Pupils from Ballycarrickmaddy Primary School pictured in 2008 with child-sized cardboard cut-out models of 'people who help us'

Pupils from Ballycarrickmaddy Primary School who received speech and drama certificates from the London College of Music Examinations in 2008

