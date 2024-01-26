If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected].
Children at Knockmore Primary welcomed an international delegation from Jordan to the school in 2008, as part of a 'Learning through play' programme showcasing that structured play can help with all areas of learning Photo: NIWD
Primary one and two children from Knockmore Primary School who took part in The Lidl and Ulster Cancer Foundation Fit Factor Challenge in 2009 Photo: NIWD
Knockmore Primary School Primary Ones in 2009 Photo: NIWD
Knockmore Primary School Principal Mr Clive Anderson and pupils from the school who raised £359 for Red Nose Day in 2009 Photo: NIWD