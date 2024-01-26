Register
BREAKING
Knockmore Primary School Primary One pupils in 2008Knockmore Primary School Primary One pupils in 2008
Knockmore Primary School Primary One pupils in 2008

Take a trip down memory lane with some photos from the Star archive

Were you a pupil at Knockmore Primary School between 2006-2010? Take a look at some photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 26th Jan 2024, 15:05 GMT

If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected].

Children at Knockmore Primary welcomed an international delegation from Jordan to the school in 2008, as part of a 'Learning through play' programme showcasing that structured play can help with all areas of learning

1. Take a trip down memory lane

Children at Knockmore Primary welcomed an international delegation from Jordan to the school in 2008, as part of a 'Learning through play' programme showcasing that structured play can help with all areas of learning Photo: NIWD

Primary one and two children from Knockmore Primary School who took part in The Lidl and Ulster Cancer Foundation Fit Factor Challenge in 2009

2. Take a trip down memory lane

Primary one and two children from Knockmore Primary School who took part in The Lidl and Ulster Cancer Foundation Fit Factor Challenge in 2009 Photo: NIWD

Knockmore Primary School Primary Ones in 2009

3. Take a trip down memory lane

Knockmore Primary School Primary Ones in 2009 Photo: NIWD

Knockmore Primary School Principal Mr Clive Anderson and pupils from the school who raised £359 for Red Nose Day in 2009

4. Take a trip down memory lane

Knockmore Primary School Principal Mr Clive Anderson and pupils from the school who raised £359 for Red Nose Day in 2009 Photo: NIWD

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page