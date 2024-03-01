Register
Take a trip down memory lane with these photographs from the Ulster Star archive

Were you a pupil at Largymore Primary School between 2007-2010? Take a look through some photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 1st Mar 2024, 11:45 GMT

If you have any old photos you would like to share, email [email protected].

P1 pupils at Largymore Primary School, Lisburn in 2009.

Largymore Primary School pupils Ann Ferris and Jade Mullan pictured with their Easter eggs which they won in the Saintfield Road Spar Easter Colouring in Competition in 2009. Also pictured are their class which also entered the competition

Largymore Primary School Primary Seven Leavers in 2009

At Largymore Primary School's Got Talent night in 2010 are the 'Largymore Girls'

