Take a trip down memory lane with these photographs from the Ulster Star archive

Were you a pupil at Moira Primary School between 2007-2008? Take a look through some photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 15th Mar 2024, 16:17 GMT

Moira Primary School Primary One Pupils Jay Healey, Erin Mullolland, Emone Van Der Westhuizen and Ellen Whitten pictured with School Principal Mrs Carol Mairs as the School announced the opening of their Nursery in 2008

Moira Primary School Primary One Pupils Jay Healey, Erin Mullolland, Emone Van Der Westhuizen and Ellen Whitten pictured with School Principal Mrs Carol Mairs as the School announced the opening of their Nursery in 2008

Triston Kidd, Kaley Coulter and Rosie, prospective Moira Primary 1 pupils play with P2 pupil Anna Brown during the open day in 2008

Triston Kidd, Kaley Coulter and Rosie, prospective Moira Primary 1 pupils play with P2 pupil Anna Brown during the open day in 2008

P1 pupils at Moira Primary School in 2008

P1 pupils at Moira Primary School in 2008

Moira Primary School P6k in 2007 with their Diana Awards for their work in school and around the community in tackling the problem of bullying

Moira Primary School P6k in 2007 with their Diana Awards for their work in school and around the community in tackling the problem of bullying

