Class prize winners from the Dromore High School prize night in 2006
Class prize winners from the Dromore High School prize night in 2006
Class prize winners from the Dromore High School prize night in 2006

Take a trip down memory lane with these photos from Dromore High School

Were you a student at Dromore High School in 2006? Take a look through these photos from the archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 31st Mar 2023, 14:53 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 14:53 BST

If you have any old photos you would like to share with our readers, email [email protected]

Dromore High School pupils who received awards for exemplary conduct in 2006

1. Take a trip down memory lane

Dromore High School pupils who received awards for exemplary conduct in 2006 Photo: Michael Cousins Staff Johnston P

Dromore High School prize night prize winners Ashleigh Walker, Victoria McKinstry, Chloe Sudlow, Judith McDowell, Lauren Reid, Stacey Johnston and Louise McCracken pictured in 2006

2. Take a trip down memory lane

Dromore High School prize night prize winners Ashleigh Walker, Victoria McKinstry, Chloe Sudlow, Judith McDowell, Lauren Reid, Stacey Johnston and Louise McCracken pictured in 2006 Photo: Michael Cousins Staff Johnston P

The Dromore High School Year 9 pre-school Literacy Focus Group pictured in 2006 after their 'Big Breakfast' with certificates and prizes for the hard work and effort needed to complete the 'Spelling Challenge.' Included are classroom assistants, L. Magill, A. McMurran, M. Mack and L. Hoey, Year Head Mrs E. Brown and Mr J. Wilkinson school principal.

3. Take a trip down memory lane

The Dromore High School Year 9 pre-school Literacy Focus Group pictured in 2006 after their 'Big Breakfast' with certificates and prizes for the hard work and effort needed to complete the 'Spelling Challenge.' Included are classroom assistants, L. Magill, A. McMurran, M. Mack and L. Hoey, Year Head Mrs E. Brown and Mr J. Wilkinson school principal. Photo: NIWD

Dromore High School GCSE award winners at their prize night held in the school in 2006

4. Take a trip down memory lane

Dromore High School GCSE award winners at their prize night held in the school in 2006 Photo: Michael Cousins Staff Johnston P

