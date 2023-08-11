Take a trip down memory lane with these photos from Dromore High School

Were you a pupil at Dromore High School in 2010-2011? Take a look through these photos from our archives and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
Some of the pupils from Dromore High School who received good conduct and attendance certificates at a special assembly held in the school in 2010. The certificates were presented by Sgt Paul Fergusson, Dromore Neighbourhood Policing. Also included is Mr John Wilkinson, principal. Photo: NIWD
Looking after the front of house at Dromore High School's "The Night Before Christmas" in 2010 were Amy Robinson and Nedine Sullivan. Photo: NIWD
Robyn Fisher and Megan McVeigh performed ballet and modern dance during Dromore High School's "Showcase of Talent" in 2010 Photo: NIWD
Dale Johnston, Aaron Crawford and Kenneth Wiltshire were The Penguins during Dromore High School's "The Night Before Christmas" in 2010 Photo: NIWD