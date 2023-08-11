Register
Class prizewinners pictured at Dromore High School Speech Night in 2010Class prizewinners pictured at Dromore High School Speech Night in 2010
Take a trip down memory lane with these photos from Dromore High School

Were you a pupil at Dromore High School in 2010-2011? Take a look through these photos from our archives and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 11th Aug 2023, 16:25 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 16:26 BST

If you have any old photos you would like to share with our readers, email [email protected].

Some of the pupils from Dromore High School who received good conduct and attendance certificates at a special assembly held in the school in 2010. The certificates were presented by Sgt Paul Fergusson, Dromore Neighbourhood Policing. Also included is Mr John Wilkinson, principal.

Some of the pupils from Dromore High School who received good conduct and attendance certificates at a special assembly held in the school in 2010. The certificates were presented by Sgt Paul Fergusson, Dromore Neighbourhood Policing. Also included is Mr John Wilkinson, principal. Photo: NIWD

Looking after the front of house at Dromore High School's "The Night Before Christmas" in 2010 were Amy Robinson and Nedine Sullivan.

Looking after the front of house at Dromore High School's "The Night Before Christmas" in 2010 were Amy Robinson and Nedine Sullivan. Photo: NIWD

Robyn Fisher and Megan McVeigh performed ballet and modern dance during Dromore High School's "Showcase of Talent" in 2010

Robyn Fisher and Megan McVeigh performed ballet and modern dance during Dromore High School's "Showcase of Talent" in 2010 Photo: NIWD

Dale Johnston, Aaron Crawford and Kenneth Wiltshire were The Penguins during Dromore High School's "The Night Before Christmas" in 2010

Dale Johnston, Aaron Crawford and Kenneth Wiltshire were The Penguins during Dromore High School's "The Night Before Christmas" in 2010 Photo: NIWD

