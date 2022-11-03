Register
Pupils from Friends' School who obtained Bronze certificates in the Senior Maths Challenge in 2007
Were you a student at Friends’ School Lisburn in 2006-2008? Then take a look through these photos from the Ulster Star archive and see if there is anyone you recognise.

By Julie-Ann Spence
4 minutes ago

If you have any old photos you would like to share, email them to [email protected]

Pupils from Friends’ School who participated in the Lisburn Arts Competition with huge success in 2008

Friends’ School Lisburn played their local rivals Wallace High School in the Blaris Shield in March 2008. Pictured are Friends’ School boys hockey captains Robert Cumins (U14), Andrew Allen (U13), Ian Glass (2nd XI), Ian Harbinson (1st XI) and Lee Marshall (U15).

Members of Friends’ School Ski team Flora Lawson, Lauren Barr (Captain), Claire Jordan, Sophie McDermott and Katy Fair who successfully retained the Ulster Schools’ Ski Association Cup in 2008

Pupils from Friends’ School who finished in first place in a cross country event in Belfast in 2008. The Minor Girls team included Julia Finlay, Orla Drayne, Rebekah McKinnon, Katie Conn, Ella Simpson, and Kerry Patterson.

