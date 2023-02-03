Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
P1 pupils at St Aloysius PS in 2008 with teachers Mrs Una Gray and Mrs Margaret Moran
P1 pupils at St Aloysius PS in 2008 with teachers Mrs Una Gray and Mrs Margaret Moran

Take a trip down memory lane with these photos from the Star archive

Were you a pupil at St Aloysius Primary School between 2007-2010? Take a look through these photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

By Julie-Ann Spence
4 hours ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 2:53pm

If you have any old photos you would like to share with our readers, email [email protected]

1. Take a trip down memory lane with these photos from the Star archive

Pupils from St Aloysius PS at the Mayor's parade in 2007. Aimee Lenfesty, Marie Therese Clenaghan, Emer Drayne, Tamasin Lennon, Jonathan Thompson, Keelan Murray, Dylan Allen

Photo: NIWD

Photo Sales

2. Take a trip down memory lane with these photos from the Star archive

The St Aloysius school community launched balloons to raise funds for their PTA in 2007

Photo: NIWD

Photo Sales

3. Take a trip down memory lane with these photos from the Star archive

St Aloysius P7 choir at an Action Cancer service in Trinity Methodist Church in 2009

Photo: NIWD

Photo Sales

4. US4909-531cd-ST ALOYSIUS.JPG

Niall Gallagher, Nicole Pollock and Owen Beckett, members of the St Aloysius Primary School orchestra, tune up their instruments for the school's parents' night in 2009

Photo: NIWD

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2