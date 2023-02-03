Were you a pupil at St Aloysius Primary School between 2007-2010? Take a look through these photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
If you have any old photos you would like to share with our readers, email [email protected]
Pupils from St Aloysius PS at the Mayor's parade in 2007. Aimee Lenfesty, Marie Therese Clenaghan, Emer Drayne, Tamasin Lennon, Jonathan Thompson, Keelan Murray, Dylan Allen
Photo: NIWD
The St Aloysius school community launched balloons to raise funds for their PTA in 2007
Photo: NIWD
St Aloysius P7 choir at an Action Cancer service in Trinity Methodist Church in 2009
Photo: NIWD
Niall Gallagher, Nicole Pollock and Owen Beckett, members of the St Aloysius Primary School orchestra, tune up their instruments for the school's parents' night in 2009
Photo: NIWD