St Patricks High School Principal Dr Seamus Quinn with GCSE students who will be returned for Sixth Form in 2006
St Patricks High School Principal Dr Seamus Quinn with GCSE students who will be returned for Sixth Form in 2006

Were you a pupil at St Patrick's High School (now St Patrick's Academy) in Lisburn in 2006-2008?

Were you a pupil at St Patrick’s High School (now St Patrick’s Academy) in Lisburn in 2006-2008?

By Julie-Ann Spence
2 minutes ago
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 2:53pm

Take a look through some photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

If you have any old photos you would like to share with our readers, email [email protected]

Laura O'Donnell and Bronach Mallon with Zara Cousins at St Patrick High School's open night in 2008

Laura O'Donnell and Bronach Mallon with Zara Cousins at St Patrick High School's open night in 2008

Photo: NIWD

2. Take a trip down memory lane with these photos from the Star archive

Dominic Heatley, Pearce McMahon, Kealan McVeigh and Peter Sloan at St Patrick High School's open night in 2008

Photo: NIWD

3. Take a trip down memory lane with these photos from the Star archive

At St Patrick's High School's talent night in 2007 are Shannon Campbell, Mary Kurian, and Danielle Mooney aka the Pussycat Dolls

Photo: NIWD

Catherine and Amanda McConkey with Danielle Mooney at St Patrick High School's open night in 2008

Catherine and Amanda McConkey with Danielle Mooney at St Patrick High School's open night in 2008

Photo: NIWD

Lisburn