Were you a pupil at Downshire Primary School in Hillsborough in 2006-2007? Take a look at some photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
Downshire Primary School P1W class pictured in 2007 with teacher Mrs Hannah Marriot and Classroom Assistant Mrs June Kerr Photo: NIWD
Downshire Primary School P1W class pictured in 2007 with teacher Mrs Heather Wylie and Mrs Paddy Simpson Photo: NIWD
Downshire Primary School A football team pictured at the PSNI Community Policing Interschools Soccer Competition in 2007 Photo: Aidan O'Reilly
The Downshire Primary School Boys Cross Country team who won the Lisburn Championships in 2007 Photo: NIWD