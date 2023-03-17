Register
Downshire Primary School P1McK class pictured in 2007 with teacher Mrs Sarah McKinney and Classroom Assistant Mrs Heather McCammond
Take a trip down memory lane with these photos from the Star archive

Were you a pupil at Downshire Primary School in Hillsborough in 2006-2007? Take a look at some photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 17th Mar 2023, 15:00 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 15:01 GMT

If you have any old photos you would like to share with our readers, email [email protected]

Downshire Primary School P1W class pictured in 2007 with teacher Mrs Hannah Marriot and Classroom Assistant Mrs June Kerr

Downshire Primary School P1W class pictured in 2007 with teacher Mrs Hannah Marriot and Classroom Assistant Mrs June Kerr Photo: NIWD

Downshire Primary School P1W class pictured in 2007 with teacher Mrs Heather Wylie and Mrs Paddy Simpson

Downshire Primary School P1W class pictured in 2007 with teacher Mrs Heather Wylie and Mrs Paddy Simpson Photo: NIWD

Downshire Primary School A football team pictured at the PSNI Community Policing Interschools Soccer Competition in 2007

Downshire Primary School A football team pictured at the PSNI Community Policing Interschools Soccer Competition in 2007 Photo: Aidan O'Reilly

The Downshire Primary School Boys Cross Country team who won the Lisburn Championships in 2007

The Downshire Primary School Boys Cross Country team who won the Lisburn Championships in 2007 Photo: NIWD

