Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
2 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
4 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
5 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
7 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
7 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
Primary Sevens at Meadow Bridge Primary School in 2010
Primary Sevens at Meadow Bridge Primary School in 2010
Primary Sevens at Meadow Bridge Primary School in 2010

Take a trip down memory lane with these photos from the Star archive

Were you a pupil at Meadow Bridge Primary School between 2006-2010? Check out these photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:12 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 15:13 GMT

If you have any old photos you would like to share with our readers, email [email protected]

Meadow Bridge Primary School primary Seven Class in 2009

1. Take a trip down memory lane

Meadow Bridge Primary School primary Seven Class in 2009 Photo: Aidan O'Reilly

Meadow Bridge Primary School Classroom Assistants Mrs Elaine Woods, Alison Browne and teacher Jaclyn Wortley with pupils in 2008

2. Take a trip down memory lane

Meadow Bridge Primary School Classroom Assistants Mrs Elaine Woods, Alison Browne and teacher Jaclyn Wortley with pupils in 2008 Photo: Aidan O'Reilly

Meadowbridge Primary School B Team who competed in the Hillsbororough and District Community Police Liaison Committee PSNI 7 -a-side Soccer Tournament at Downshire Primary School in 2008

3. Take a trip down memory lane

Meadowbridge Primary School B Team who competed in the Hillsbororough and District Community Police Liaison Committee PSNI 7 -a-side Soccer Tournament at Downshire Primary School in 2008 Photo: Aidan O'Reilly

Meadow Bridge Primary School A Team which competed in the Hillsbororough and District Community Police Liaison Committee PSNI 7 -a-side Soccer Tournament at Downshire Primary School in 2008

4. Take a trip down memory lane

Meadow Bridge Primary School A Team which competed in the Hillsbororough and District Community Police Liaison Committee PSNI 7 -a-side Soccer Tournament at Downshire Primary School in 2008 Photo: NIWD

Next Page
Page 1 of 3