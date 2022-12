Largymore Primary School Pupils Ann Ferris and Jade Mullan pictured with their easter eggs which they won in the Saintfiled Road Spar Easter Colouring in Competition in 2009 Also pictured are their class which also entered the competition

Take a trip down memory lane with these photos from the Star archive of Largymore Primary School pupils

Were you a pupil at Largymore Primary School from 2006-2010? Then take a look through some photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.