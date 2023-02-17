Register
Harmony Hill Primary One Classroom Assistant Miss Georgina Kidd and Teacher Mrs Linda Grimason and her Primary One Class pictured in 2008
Take a trip down memory lane with these photos from the Ulster Star archive

Were you a pupil at Harmony Hill Primary School in 2006-2008? Take a look through these photos from our archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

By Julie-Ann Spence
3 minutes ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 4:15pm

If you have any old photos you would like to share with readers, email [email protected]

Take a trip down memory lane

Harmony Hill Primary One Teacher Miss Leigh Turner and Classroom Assistant Mrs Elizabeth McCollum and her Primary One Class in 2008

Photo: Aidan O'Reilly

Take a trip down memory lane

Harmony Hill primary six pupils taking part in the school production of Cinderella in 2008

Photo: NIWD

Take a trip down memory lane

Harmony Hill pupil Sara McComb who travelled to Nove Selo Orphanage in Ukraine with Ballynahinch Baptist Church in March to deliver shoe boxes filled with toys and other valuable supplies to children is pictured with shoe boxes collected by Harmony Hill Primary School in 2008. Handing the boxes to Sara are felloe pupils Rebecca Ballard, Sophie Davison, Laura Fong, Myles Gordon and Jay McKnight

Photo: NIWD

Take a trip down memory lane

Harmony Hill Primary School primary one Pupils Rory Brown and Hannah Wilson pictured in 2007

Photo: NIWD

