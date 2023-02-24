Register
Patricia Lewsley of the Children's Commission pictured with Fort Hill Primary School pupils taking part in Ur Voice where children take part in activities based on Voting in 2007
Take a trip down memory lane with these photos from the Ulster Star archive

Were you a pupil at Fort Hill Primary School in 2006-2007? Take a look at some photos from our archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

By Julie-Ann Spence
2 minutes ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 4:17pm

If you have any old photos you would like to share with our readers, email [email protected]

Fort Hill primary School musicians who performed during the School Christmas Play in 2007

The cast of Fort Hill Primary School Christmas Play in 2007

Fort Hill Primary School Choir who performed during the School Christmas Play in 2007

Pupils of Fort Hill Primary School taking part in the School's Nativity Play in 2007

