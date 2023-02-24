Take a trip down memory lane with these photos from the Ulster Star archive

Were you a pupil at Fort Hill Primary School in 2006-2007? Take a look at some photos from our archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
If you have any old photos you would like to share with our readers, email [email protected]
Fort Hill primary School musicians who performed during the School Christmas Play in 2007
Photo: NIWD
The cast of Fort Hill Primary School Christmas Play in 2007
Photo: Aidan O'Reilly
Fort Hill Primary School Choir who performed during the School Christmas Play in 2007
Photo: Aidan O'Reilly
Pupils of Fort Hill Primary School taking part in the School's Nativity Play in 2007
Photo: NIWD