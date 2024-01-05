Register
Pond Park Primary One teacher Mrs Helen Burns with Classroom Assistants Mrs Vivien Brewster and Jill Irvine with their primary one class in 2006

Take a trip down memory lane with these photos from the Ulster Star archive

Were you a pupil at Pond Park Primary School between 2006-2007? Take a look through some photographs from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 5th Jan 2024, 15:55 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 15:56 GMT

If you have any old photographs you would like to share with Star readers, email [email protected].

Pupils and Staff from Pond Park Primary School pictured in 2007 with Shoe Boxes filled with Gifts for Operation Christmas Child A Project of Samaritan's Purse

Pupils and Staff from Pond Park Primary School pictured in 2007 with Shoe Boxes filled with Gifts for Operation Christmas Child A Project of Samaritan's Purse Photo: NIWD

Pond Park Primary one Techer Mrs Jennifer Mulligan pictured with Clasroom Assistant Miss Gillian McGuile and their Primary One Class in 2007

Pond Park Primary one Techer Mrs Jennifer Mulligan pictured with Clasroom Assistant Miss Gillian McGuile and their Primary One Class in 2007 Photo: NIWD

Pond Park Primary one Techer Mrs Helen Burns pictured with Classroom Assistant Miss Vivien Brewer and their Primary One Class in 2007

Pond Park Primary one Techer Mrs Helen Burns pictured with Classroom Assistant Miss Vivien Brewer and their Primary One Class in 2007 Photo: NIWD

Pond Park Primary School made it through to the NI Finals of Hockey in 2007

Pond Park Primary School made it through to the NI Finals of Hockey in 2007 Photo: NIWD

