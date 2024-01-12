Take a trip down memory lane with these photos from the Ulster Star archive

Were you a pupil at Harmony Hill Primary School between 2007 and 2010? Take a look through some photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
If you have any old photos you would like to share with Star readers, email [email protected].
1. Take a trip down memory lane
Harmony Hill Primary One Classroom Assistant Miss Georgina Kidd and Teacher Mrs Linda Grimason and her Primary One Class in 2008 Photo: NIWD
2. Take a trip down memory lane
Harmony Hill Primary School Primary Seven team taking part in Quick Cricket at Derriaghy Cricket Club in 2009 Photo: NIWD
3. Take a trip down memory lane
Harmony Hill Primary School Primary Six team taking part in Quick Cricket at Derriaghy Cricket Club in 2009 Photo: NIWD
4. Take a trip down memory lane
Maddie Smith, Shannon Taggart, Hannah-Louise Stewart and Amber Gillespie at the Harmony Hill Primary School fun day in 2008 Photo: NIWD