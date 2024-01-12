Register
Harmony Hill Primary One Teacher Mrs Christine Idle and Classroom Assistant Mrs Karen Allen and her Primary One Class in 2008Harmony Hill Primary One Teacher Mrs Christine Idle and Classroom Assistant Mrs Karen Allen and her Primary One Class in 2008
Take a trip down memory lane with these photos from the Ulster Star archive

Were you a pupil at Harmony Hill Primary School between 2007 and 2010? Take a look through some photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 12th Jan 2024, 15:51 GMT

If you have any old photos you would like to share with Star readers, email [email protected].

Harmony Hill Primary One Classroom Assistant Miss Georgina Kidd and Teacher Mrs Linda Grimason and her Primary One Class in 2008

Harmony Hill Primary One Classroom Assistant Miss Georgina Kidd and Teacher Mrs Linda Grimason and her Primary One Class in 2008 Photo: NIWD

Harmony Hill Primary School Primary Seven team taking part in Quick Cricket at Derriaghy Cricket Club in 2009

Harmony Hill Primary School Primary Seven team taking part in Quick Cricket at Derriaghy Cricket Club in 2009 Photo: NIWD

Harmony Hill Primary School Primary Six team taking part in Quick Cricket at Derriaghy Cricket Club in 2009

Harmony Hill Primary School Primary Six team taking part in Quick Cricket at Derriaghy Cricket Club in 2009 Photo: NIWD

Maddie Smith, Shannon Taggart, Hannah-Louise Stewart and Amber Gillespie at the Harmony Hill Primary School fun day in 2008

Maddie Smith, Shannon Taggart, Hannah-Louise Stewart and Amber Gillespie at the Harmony Hill Primary School fun day in 2008 Photo: NIWD

