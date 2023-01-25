Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Children's Commissioner Patricia Lewsley pictured in 2009 with children from Brownlee Primary School during a visit to the School
Children's Commissioner Patricia Lewsley pictured in 2009 with children from Brownlee Primary School during a visit to the School

Take a trip down memory lane with these photos of Brownlee Primary School

Were you a pupil at Brownlee Primary School between 2006-2009? Take a look through these photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

By Julie-Ann Spence
2 hours ago
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 4:40pm

If you have any old photos you would like to share with our readers, email [email protected]

1. Take a trip down memory lane

Brownlee Primary School Primary Seven pupils pictured in 2009

Photo: NIW

Photo Sales

2. Take a trip down memory lane

Kerri Smyth and Jay Bergin from Brownlee Primary School enjoying the Mayor's Carnival Parade in Lisburn in 2009

Photo: NIW

Photo Sales

3. Take a trip down memory lane

Brownlee Primary School Primary One Teacher Wendy-Anne McFarland and Classroom Assistant Adeline Carson and their class in 2008

Photo: Aidan O'Reilly

Photo Sales

4. Take a trip down memory lane

Mark Freeman and Paul Malone from the War Time Living History Asociation speaking with children of Brownlee Primary School during World War 2 Day at the School in 2008

Photo: Aidan O'Reilly

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3