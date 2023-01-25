Take a trip down memory lane with these photos of Brownlee Primary School

Were you a pupil at Brownlee Primary School between 2006-2009? Take a look through these photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.
Brownlee Primary School Primary Seven pupils pictured in 2009
Photo: NIW
Kerri Smyth and Jay Bergin from Brownlee Primary School enjoying the Mayor's Carnival Parade in Lisburn in 2009
Photo: NIW
Brownlee Primary School Primary One Teacher Wendy-Anne McFarland and Classroom Assistant Adeline Carson and their class in 2008
Photo: Aidan O'Reilly
Mark Freeman and Paul Malone from the War Time Living History Asociation speaking with children of Brownlee Primary School during World War 2 Day at the School in 2008
Photo: Aidan O'Reilly