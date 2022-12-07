Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Downshire Primary School P1W class pictured with teacher Mrs Heather Wylie and Mrs Paddy Simpson in 2007
Downshire Primary School P1W class pictured with teacher Mrs Heather Wylie and Mrs Paddy Simpson in 2007

Take a trip down memory lane with these photos of Downshire Primary School from the Star archive

Were you a pupil at Downshire Primary School in 2007? Then take a look through these photos from the Star archive and see if you can spot anyone you recognise.

By Julie-Ann Spence
1 minute ago

If you have any old photos you would like to share with our readers, email [email protected]

1. Take a trip down memory lane

Downshire primary school runners taking part in the Lisburn Fun Run in 2007

Photo: Colm O'Reilly

Photo Sales

2. Take a trip down memory lane

Laura Coey of Action Renewables pictured with Downshire Primary School Pupils Andrew Holden and Darcy Smith during a demonstration at the School by Action Renewables on recycling in 2007

Photo: NIWD

Photo Sales

3. Take a trip down memory lane

Downshire Primary School P1McK class pictured with teacher Mrs Sarah McKinney and Classroom Assistant Mrs Heather McCammond in 2007

Photo: NIWD

Photo Sales

4. Take a trip down memory lane

In 2007 Downshire Primary School Principal John Knaggs presented Andrew Leckey with a certificate for 7 years full attendance. Also pictured are Norman Walsh Downshire Primary School Chairman of Board Of Governers and Andrew's parents

Photo: Aidan O'Reilly

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3