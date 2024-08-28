These 37 pictures of hundreds of P1 pupils in Lurgan will bring back memories of those first days at school in 2010

There’s always much excitement when little ones head off to primary school for the first time.

We’ve had a rummage in our photo archives and discovered these smashing pictures of pupils starting P1 in schools in and around Lurgan back in September 2010.

See if you spot any faces you recognise.

Pictured in 2010 are Bleary Primary School P1 pupils wth their teacher Mrs Nicola Hawthorne, right and Mrs Joy Girvan, classroom assistant.

Pictured in 2010 are Bleary Primary School P1 pupils wth their teacher Mrs Nicola Hawthorne, right and Mrs Joy Girvan, classroom assistant. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins

New P1 pupils in St Teresa's Primary School P1 in 2010 with their teacher Mrs Roisin Holbrook and classroom assistants Mrs Eileen McCann and Mrs Carol McCrory.

New P1 pupils in St Teresa's Primary School P1 in 2010 with their teacher Mrs Roisin Holbrook and classroom assistants Mrs Eileen McCann and Mrs Carol McCrory. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins

Tannaghmore Primary School P1 pupils in 2010 with their teacher Miss Joanne Magee, right and Miss Laura McGarrell, classroom assistant.

Tannaghmore Primary School P1 pupils in 2010 with their teacher Miss Joanne Magee, right and Miss Laura McGarrell, classroom assistant. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins

Tannaghmore Primary School P1 pupils in 2010 with their teacher Mrs Daire Finegan, right and Miss Siobhan McGeown, classroom assistant.

Tannaghmore Primary School P1 pupils in 2010 with their teacher Mrs Daire Finegan, right and Miss Siobhan McGeown, classroom assistant. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins

