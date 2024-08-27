Indeed, the town centre itself is undergoing something of a face lift at the moment thanks to the public realm improvement scheme.
We can all name shops, cafes, restaurants and pubs that live fondly in our memories but which no longer grace our high streets.
We asked you to tell us about some of the things you miss most about Ballymoney...
1. Things we miss...
One of the things our readers had fond memories of and said that they miss was Leslie Hill Farm. One said: "I really miss Leslie Hill Farm. Although we have Rosepark now which is amazing!" Another said: "I very much miss being able to go to Leslie Hill Estate. I used to wheel my late sister in her wheelchair around there everytime I came home to visit. She loved the tall trees with the light glinting through and the farm animals. Many lovely memories." Photo: NI World
2. Things we miss
One of our readers was VERY specific with their suggestion for what they miss most about Ballymoney - no, not the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre which is still going strong but a memory of years ago and "Chips swimming in vinegar from the upstairs canteen at Joey Dunlop leisure centre". You can almost smell that memory, can't you? Photo: Google
3. Things we miss
Ballymoney shops figured large in the memories of what people miss most about the town - some recent like Dunnes Stores which prompted one reader to say: "The town could do with some clothes shops and where Dunnes used to be would be a great wee spot lower and upper floor. They could turn it into aupstairs cinema and a bowling alley downstairs. "How about a community centre for the kids and teenagers with pool tables and games area upstairs and social entertainment, music area downstairs." Photo: NI World
4. Things we miss
Shops from the past are DEFINITELY the things people miss most about Ballymoney - every kind of shops. Here's a selection of memories from our readers: "My late Mum loved Sally’s wool shop." "The Wonderstore - if you couldn't find your friends (cos we had no mobile phones in those days) then head upstairs in the Wonderstore. If you got soaked in the rain you could dry out in front of the oul battered Superser that wouldn't pass health and safety now! Ah the amount of records and badges we bought in that place, best times." "The Gift Centre had beautiful things when I couldn’t afford them." Photo: Pixabay
