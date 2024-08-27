4 . Things we miss

Shops from the past are DEFINITELY the things people miss most about Ballymoney - every kind of shops. Here's a selection of memories from our readers: "My late Mum loved Sally’s wool shop." "The Wonderstore - if you couldn't find your friends (cos we had no mobile phones in those days) then head upstairs in the Wonderstore. If you got soaked in the rain you could dry out in front of the oul battered Superser that wouldn't pass health and safety now! Ah the amount of records and badges we bought in that place, best times." "The Gift Centre had beautiful things when I couldn’t afford them." Photo: Pixabay