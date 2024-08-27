3 . Things we miss

One shop was mentioned multiple times by our readers as one of the things they miss from days gone by - Graham's in Portrush (situated where the red shop in this photo is). One reader wrote: "Graham's music and toy store in Portrush. It was always bunged with people, as a child I remember saving our pocket money for Sunday School trip to Portrush and the first port of call was to Grahams for the Britain's tractors... Happy memories - a sad part of Portrush lost." Others recalled browsing the records and buying the latest songs in the 'hit parade' while others remembered the upstairs cafe called The Chuck Wagon. Photo: Google