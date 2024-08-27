Things people miss about the north coast in days gone by

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Aug 2024, 12:39 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2024, 15:41 BST
The north coast of Northern Ireland has seen many changes down the years.

While Portrush, Portstewart, Coleraine, Castlerock and surrounding areas have all changed hugely, the north coast still attracts thousands of visitors every year.

Those of us who live here can all name shops, cafes, restaurants and pubs that live fondly in our memories but which no longer grace our high streets.

We asked you to tell us about some of the things you miss most about the area...

We may have had the north Atlantic just beside us but lots of readers said that what they missed wasn't a dip in the sea but a visit to Castlerock outdoor swimming pool.

1. Things we miss

We may have had the north Atlantic just beside us but lots of readers said that what they missed wasn't a dip in the sea but a visit to Castlerock outdoor swimming pool. Photo: Google

The Slippery Dip at Ramore Head in Portrush was a great attraction for children (of all ages!). One reader wrote: "I miss the Slipper Dip at Ramore Head, thought it was a giant slide back in the day."

2. Things missed

The Slippery Dip at Ramore Head in Portrush was a great attraction for children (of all ages!). One reader wrote: "I miss the Slipper Dip at Ramore Head, thought it was a giant slide back in the day." Photo: Google

One shop was mentioned multiple times by our readers as one of the things they miss from days gone by - Graham's in Portrush (situated where the red shop in this photo is). One reader wrote: "Graham's music and toy store in Portrush. It was always bunged with people, as a child I remember saving our pocket money for Sunday School trip to Portrush and the first port of call was to Grahams for the Britain's tractors... Happy memories - a sad part of Portrush lost." Others recalled browsing the records and buying the latest songs in the 'hit parade' while others remembered the upstairs cafe called The Chuck Wagon.

3. Things we miss

One shop was mentioned multiple times by our readers as one of the things they miss from days gone by - Graham's in Portrush (situated where the red shop in this photo is). One reader wrote: "Graham's music and toy store in Portrush. It was always bunged with people, as a child I remember saving our pocket money for Sunday School trip to Portrush and the first port of call was to Grahams for the Britain's tractors... Happy memories - a sad part of Portrush lost." Others recalled browsing the records and buying the latest songs in the 'hit parade' while others remembered the upstairs cafe called The Chuck Wagon. Photo: Google

When we think back to things we miss in our towns, our thoughts often turn to food! One of the most popular burger bars of its day was the Wimpy and Coleraine had its own branch. Many of us endured a shopping trip to Coleraine on a Saturday with our parents thanks to the promise of a burger from the Wimpy!

4. Things we miss

When we think back to things we miss in our towns, our thoughts often turn to food! One of the most popular burger bars of its day was the Wimpy and Coleraine had its own branch. Many of us endured a shopping trip to Coleraine on a Saturday with our parents thanks to the promise of a burger from the Wimpy! Photo: Google

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Northern IrelandPortrushColeraine

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.