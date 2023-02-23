Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Magherafelt Primary School pupils Faye and Hanna enjoy reading time on World Book Day 2007.
Magherafelt Primary School pupils Faye and Hanna enjoy reading time on World Book Day 2007.

Turn back the years with these great World Book Day pictures in Mid Ulster in 2007

World Book Day is always a great opportunity for school pupils to dress up as characters from their favourite books.

By Valerie Martin
38 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 4:08pm

This collection of pictures from the Mid Ulster Mail archives shows that it was no different back in 2007 for these youngsters at Magherafelt and Castledawson primary schools who turned up for class in a wonderful variety of costumes to join in the fun.

Take a closer look and see if you see anyone you recognise.

1. World Book Day fun

Castledawson Primary School pupils who took to fancy dress to celebrate World Book Day in 2007.

Photo: Simon Robinson

Photo Sales

2. World Book Day fun

Pupils from Castledawson Primary School captured during the school's World Book Day celebrations in 2007.

Photo: Simon Robinson

Photo Sales

3. World Book Day fun

P6 and P7 pupils from Magherafelt Primary School who dressed up as their favourite book characters to mark World Book Day in 2007.

Photo: Simon Robinson

Photo Sales

4. World Book Day fun

Magherafelt Primary School P5 pupils on World Book Day in 2007.

Photo: Simon Robinson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3