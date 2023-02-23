Turn back the years with these great World Book Day pictures in Mid Ulster in 2007
World Book Day is always a great opportunity for school pupils to dress up as characters from their favourite books.
By Valerie Martin
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 4:08pm
This collection of pictures from the Mid Ulster Mail archives shows that it was no different back in 2007 for these youngsters at Magherafelt and Castledawson primary schools who turned up for class in a wonderful variety of costumes to join in the fun.
Take a closer look and see if you see anyone you recognise.
